Richard Medina, 88, of Youngwood, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, peacefully in his sleep, at home amongst family. He was born Feb. 14, 1931, in McKeesport, a son of the late Richard and Katherine Enright Medina. Richard was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the Marine Corps. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed following the Jeannette Jayhawks and Pitt Panthers. Richard was known for his sharp style and vast knowledge of world history. He was often seen at Antoniak's Market, Ketter's Restaurant, and around town where he befriended many through conversation. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Agnes, in 1973; and his son, Keith, who was an active Army Specialist in the 4th class, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1983. Richard is loved and remembered by his five children, Richard (Debra) Medina, of McKeesport, Cheryl "Pinky" (Rick) Deemer, of Virginia, Paula (Jim) Ellis, of Ohio, Cindy (Robert Morton) Howard, of Youngwood, and Eric Medina, of Jeannette; eight grandchildren, Stacy, Dana, Christy, Teri, Rob, Troy, Gianna and Nikki; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of memorial services, Richard had made arrangements for his remains to be donated to the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine for scientific research, where donors are honored in an annual commemorative service. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is assisting the family with arrangements.
Because of his love of cats, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Wayward Whiskers, P.O. Box 412, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2019