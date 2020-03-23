Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
Richard N. Albright


1929 - 2020
Richard N. Albright Obituary
Richard N. Albright, 90, of Allegheny Township, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in QLS West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. Born Aug. 28, 1929, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Robert Hammer and Ethel Anna Errett Albright. He had been employed by People's Natural Gas as a engineer and land surveyor. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandergrift and Jeannette Lodge No. 750 F&AM, and was past president of the Circus Model Builders International, the Allegheny Northern Model Railroad Club and Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers Armstrong County Chapter. He was a past member of the Allegheny Township Zoning Board from 1971- 2002 and served in the Westmoreland Fayetteville Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Survivors include his son, Douglas Alan (Amy Lynn) Albright, of Allegheny Township, and two granddaughters, Hannah Mae and Hayley Ruth Albright. Funeral arrangements will be held privately. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
