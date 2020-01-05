|
Richard Noel Thomas, Ph.D., 83, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Christmas Day, 1936, in Wales, UK. He was married to his beloved wife and best friend, Patricia Anne (Collins), in 1964, making their home in Murrysville, where their family of three was born and brought up--Bronwen Anne, Richard Glyn and Trevor Owen Thomas. Trevor and his spouse Natalie's sons, Milo Thomas (age 8) and Ellis Thomas (age 5) are their grandchildren. Noel and Pat were married for 55 years. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Loretta O'Connor, of West Virginia; and his cousins in Wales. They were devoted parents with the husband as wage-earner and a wife responsible for rearing and schooling of their children, as well as being active in local events. Noel Thomas was a scientist, having graduated the University of Wales (B.S. with honors) and Cambridge University, England (Ph.D.). His academic career began as a researcher at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, but in 1963, he became part of the "brain drain" of scientists and engineers from the U.K. to the United States. Westinghouse was world-renowned for its power generation and transmission business and a career of 35 years was begun at Westinghouse Research in Pittsburgh, in semiconductor technology. It was an engaging and innovative science career with like-minded professionals and their support staff in a laboratory of more than 1500 personnel when he joined the company. Later In his career, the Research Laboratories was acquired by Northrop Grumman, a major defense company. His role became management, addressing needs of customers such as DARPA, Air Force and the development of semiconductor materials and ICs for phased array radar systems. His contributions were recognized by patents awarded and invited presentations of his work at national/international conferences. In 1980, he was honored to be elected as fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). He became an American citizen in 1986 and retired in 2000. Noel was a dedicated father, an avid soccer player in his youth and a team coach to his children as they grew up.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Charles Schaller officiating. Interment will be private in Monumental Cemetery, West Virginia.
