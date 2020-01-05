Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Richard P. Braun Sr.


1934 - 2019
Richard P. Braun Sr. Obituary
Richard P. Braun Sr., 85, of Export, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Etna, son of the late Edward J. Braun and Kathryn (Wilbert) Braun. Dick will be remembered by his family and friends as a loyal husband, wonderful father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Working as a self-employed general contractor, he was known for his meticulous work ethic, fairness and honesty. He was an avid golfer, skier and faithful fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Richard is survived by his sons, Richard P. (Hazel) Braun Jr., of Export, Robert A. (Susan) Braun, of Jeannette, Daniel E. (Vicky), of Indiana, Pa.; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Edward (Betty) Braun, of Plum Borough, Kathleen Pugliano, of Penn Hills, Johnny (Sandy) Braun, of Monroeville, Charles Braun, of Plum Borough, Susan (John) Matis, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary, June 2, 2018; brothers, James, and infant brother, Daniel Braun, and sisters, Mary McCoy and Patricia Sites.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with a celebration of life service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Renny Domske officiating at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Richard's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 5, 2020
