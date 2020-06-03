Richard P. Fajbik, 91, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born April 10, 1929, in Springdale, a son of the late Paul and Vencencia (Pavulec) Fajbik. He was a 1947 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He was a proud four-year Navy veteran of the Korean War and served with the Amphibious Forces aboard the USS/LST-551. Richard was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell, Knights of Columbus of New Kensington, and the Jednota Slovak Club in Tarentum. He was a Lower Burrell little league girl's softball coach for 14 years. He enjoyed gardening, sports, especially watching the Steelers and Penguins, and attending high school football games. He also loved playing cards with his wife. He treasured spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and sons-in-law. Richard worked at Gulf Research for 25 years and retired in 1985. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Theresa J. (Capone) Fajbik; three daughters, Julie (John) Marhefka, Karen (John) Andrejcik and Suzanne (Jim) Klein; grandchildren, Russell and Paige Edwards, Jessica (R.C.) Betts, J.R. Andrejcik and Parker Klein. He was the brother of Frank Faybik and Helen Fajbik, both of Lower Burrell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Paul and Joe Fajbik, and sisters, Mary Koricansky, Margaret Dunbar, Ann Palchinsky and Emily Heinrichs. All services and burial, with full military honors by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be private for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.