Richard P. "Dick" Lednak, 85, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Duquesne, to Paul R. and Anna Franko Lednak. He attended Penn State University for two years until he was drafted into the Army. After four years of service, ending in 1957, he completed his education and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He married Amelia Landi July 16, 1955 in Tacoma, Wash. He began his working career as a teenager at Kennywood Park as manager of the game stands. He retired from Papercraft Corp. in Pittsburgh as controller. After retirement, he owned and operated two mobile home parks in Slippery Rock. He enjoyed his Elk's golf and bowling leagues every Wednesday night and continued his love of golf at The Villages, where he was involved in three different leagues at the same time. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp, "The Old Clearwater Lodge" in Penfield, Pa., where he was king of playing gin. He was a life member of Elk's B.P.O.E. No. 644 and a member of the American Legion Post 347. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Anne. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Amelia; daughters Jeannine (Su) Henry, of Black Hawk, Colo., and Melissa Lednak, of Seattle, Wash.; son, Richard P. (Sharon) Lednak II; grandchildren, Richard P. Lednak III (fiancee Sydney), Stephanie Lednak (Brent); and his sister, Mary Ann Fisher, of Dayton, Ohio. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass and burial will be held in Lower Burrell at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in The Villages, Fla., at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Home Hospice for their outstanding personal care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Amedisys Hospice Foundation. On the memo, please write: 0475 The Villages, and mail the check to 304 Lagrande Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.