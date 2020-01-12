Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Richard P. Merrell


1950 - 09
Richard P. Merrell Obituary
Richard P. Merrell, 69, of Calumet, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home. He was born Sept. 10, 1950, in Phillipsburg, a son of the late William K. and Isabel R. (Kohl) Merrell. Prior to retirement, he worked at Volkswagen then American Video, both in East Huntingdon, and attended the Mt. Pleasant Senior Citizens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sylvia Merrell; brother, William R. Merrell; and sister, Dolores "Chris" Sosinski. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly L. (Harvan) Merrell; two sisters, his twin, Rosemarie Fink, of Coulter, and Susan Zugaro and husband, James, of Trafford; two brothers, Jeffrey and wife, Loretta, of Phoenix, Ariz., and George Merrill, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 12, 2020
