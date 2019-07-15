Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Nale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. Nale Obituary
Richard P. Nale, 83, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Ilenor (Stammer) Nale; loving father of Rhonda (Chris) Hellested and Bruce (Debbie) Nale; devoted grandfather of Heather (Ryan) Bowser, Jamie (Cody) McClelland, Kayla Nale, Jess (Brandon) Zegarelli, Rachel Hellested, and Brian Hellested; adoring great-grandfather of Donovan, Hallie, Axel, Callan, and one on the way; dear brother of Winifred (Winnie) Nale; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Berton and Velma (Edmonds) Nale. Rich was a proud Army veteran, having served in Korea. He enjoyed many hobbies, including roller-skating, ballroom dancing, photography, camping, and gardening. Rich's proudest achievement is his family, and he always put them first.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now