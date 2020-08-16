Richard P. Pracko was born May 1, 1940 in Tarentum, and passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Westlake, Ohio. He resided in North Olmsted throughout his lifetime. He earned his bachelor's degree from Baldwin-Wallace College in chemistry and worked as a stock broker. Richard was a star football player at Case Western Reserve, and enjoyed golfing but focused his life primarily on his strongest passion: family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Jean; parents, John L. and Pauline (Karac) Pracko; his son, Jonathan; brothers, Francis, Bernard, John, Aloysius, Edward, Emil and Joseph; and sister, Marian. Richard is survived by his loving caregiver and friend, Terri; grandchildren, Megan, Blake (Becca) and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Paige and Brooke; and sisters, Elizabeth Backo, of Tarentum, and Margaret Eberhart, of West Palm Beach, Fla. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at WAITE AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Brunswick Chapel, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, OH 44212. A private memorial service and inurnment will take place at West Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to Valley Save-A-Pet Organization, P.O. Box 39221, Solon, OH 44139. Online condolences may be left on Richard's online guestbook at www.waitefuneralhome.com
