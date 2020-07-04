Richard "Rick" Pietrusza, 65, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Some people are legends, and some are legends in their own minds. The legend of Richard "Rick" Pietrusza, born Dec. 5, 1954, lives on. Whatever Rick put his mind to, he accomplished. It started with his humble beginning as a newspaper delivery boy, saving up cash to purchase his first car before reaching the age of 16. It extended through four decades of unparalleled craftsmanship as a sheet metal worker for Pietrusza Inc. Rick poured his heart and soul into these endeavors like every other one he undertook along the way. As a lad, he would ride by a local residence, dreaming it would one day be his. He fell in love at age 10 with Machaela and together they made that residence their home. They married and had three children--Celeste, Travis and Lisa--who grew up in that home, sharing in Rick's adventures and dreams. With Rick it was not "go big or go home," it was only go BIG! Big cannonballs and can openers, big fireworks on the Fourth of July, and most notably, the Big Dog Wolf motorcycle. He was the recipient of the little-known award for "Most Consecutive Hours Worked" (although this recognition came with no ceremony or trophy, only bragging rights). Family and friends will miss his eggs (to order on Christmas mornings and "bacon and eggs" variety in the swimming pool), his improbable tales and the good spirit he carried through all the way to the end of his battle with Alzheimer's. He died at home with Machaela on June 30, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Phylis Levino (Andree) Children: Celeste (Evan), Travis (Elizabeth) and Lisa Johnson-Pietrusza (Arian); siblings, Sandra, Philip and Joseph Pietrusza; wife of 40 years, Machaela; four grandchildren, Piper, Atlas, Huck and Law; and many nieces and nephews. A very special Thank You to his caregivers, Tracey Jones and Nikki Cooper. Rick, we'll do one last grand finale of fireworks this year just for you. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, Rick's family would like memorial donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.