1/1
Richard Pietrusza
1954 - 2020-06-30
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Rick" Pietrusza, 65, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Some people are legends, and some are legends in their own minds. The legend of Richard "Rick" Pietrusza, born Dec. 5, 1954, lives on. Whatever Rick put his mind to, he accomplished. It started with his humble beginning as a newspaper delivery boy, saving up cash to purchase his first car before reaching the age of 16. It extended through four decades of unparalleled craftsmanship as a sheet metal worker for Pietrusza Inc. Rick poured his heart and soul into these endeavors like every other one he undertook along the way. As a lad, he would ride by a local residence, dreaming it would one day be his. He fell in love at age 10 with Machaela and together they made that residence their home. They married and had three children--Celeste, Travis and Lisa--who grew up in that home, sharing in Rick's adventures and dreams. With Rick it was not "go big or go home," it was only go BIG! Big cannonballs and can openers, big fireworks on the Fourth of July, and most notably, the Big Dog Wolf motorcycle. He was the recipient of the little-known award for "Most Consecutive Hours Worked" (although this recognition came with no ceremony or trophy, only bragging rights). Family and friends will miss his eggs (to order on Christmas mornings and "bacon and eggs" variety in the swimming pool), his improbable tales and the good spirit he carried through all the way to the end of his battle with Alzheimer's. He died at home with Machaela on June 30, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Phylis Levino (Andree) Children: Celeste (Evan), Travis (Elizabeth) and Lisa Johnson-Pietrusza (Arian); siblings, Sandra, Philip and Joseph Pietrusza; wife of 40 years, Machaela; four grandchildren, Piper, Atlas, Huck and Law; and many nieces and nephews. A very special Thank You to his caregivers, Tracey Jones and Nikki Cooper. Rick, we'll do one last grand finale of fireworks this year just for you. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, Rick's family would like memorial donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy from your neighbors and friends. Rick truly was a legend that will never be forgotten. Love and prayers..Sue Jimmy Jennifer &Jesse
Susan Bradley
Friend
July 3, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy!
Curtis Antoniak
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved