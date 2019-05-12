Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Richard R. Altman


Richard R. Altman Obituary
Richard R. Altman, 60, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at home. He was born April 17, 1959, in Jeannette, a son of the late Wilfred H. and Phyllis R. (Rohrbacher) Altman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his twin sister, Deborah Whittington; sister, Judit Zamiskie; an infant brother, Mark Altman; and his dogs, Harley, Zelda and Callie. He worked as a welder at Minnottee Manufacturing and enjoyed fishing. Richard is survived by his sons, Marcus Altman and his fiance, Sara Fanell, of Greensburg, Rick Altman Jr. and his wife, Erin, and their children, Trinitee, Elijah and Eleanor, of Derry, and Zach Oblak, of Jeannette; siblings, Cynthia Stein and her husband, Leonard Jr., of Greensburg, and William Altman and his wife, Miriam, of Gibsonia; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Mollie, Kati and Abbi; and his dogs, Manny and Opal.
Services are pending. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 12, 2019
