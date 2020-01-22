|
Richard R. Davis Sr., 76, of Hunker, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Earl and W. Grace (Todd) Davis. He served in the Air Force. He retired from the Tribune Review. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Hunker, and a longtime president of the Westmoreland Society of Model Railroaders. He is survived by his three children, Richard R. Davis Jr. and wife, Lori, of Cary, N.C., Vincent J.E. Davis and wife, Donna, of Greensburg, and Dawn M. Paterra and husband, Nathan, of Youngwood; four grandchildren, Sebastian, Sinjin, Nolan and Teagan; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Marcej and husband, Michael, of Mt. Pleasant, and Terry DeFloria, of Hempfield Township; and three brothers-in-law, John DeFloria and wife, Marjorie, of Greensburg, Larry DeFloria and wife, Liz, of Coyers, Ga., and Paul DeFloria and wife, Michele, of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Defloria) Davis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the . To send online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
