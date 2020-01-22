Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Davis Sr.


1943 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Davis Sr. Obituary
Richard R. Davis Sr., 76, of Hunker, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Earl and W. Grace (Todd) Davis. He served in the Air Force. He retired from the Tribune Review. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Hunker, and a longtime president of the Westmoreland Society of Model Railroaders. He is survived by his three children, Richard R. Davis Jr. and wife, Lori, of Cary, N.C., Vincent J.E. Davis and wife, Donna, of Greensburg, and Dawn M. Paterra and husband, Nathan, of Youngwood; four grandchildren, Sebastian, Sinjin, Nolan and Teagan; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Marcej and husband, Michael, of Mt. Pleasant, and Terry DeFloria, of Hempfield Township; and three brothers-in-law, John DeFloria and wife, Marjorie, of Greensburg, Larry DeFloria and wife, Liz, of Coyers, Ga., and Paul DeFloria and wife, Michele, of Greensburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Defloria) Davis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the . To send online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -