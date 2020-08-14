Richard R. "Ricky" Dick, 54, of Hunker, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, as a result of a tragic fall. He was born Sept. 21, 1965, in Latrobe, a son of Kathleen "Katie" (Ankney) Dick, of Latrobe, and the late Donald F. Dick. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School class of 1984, and he worked in construction and previously at Naser Foods. Ricky enjoyed drives in the mountains, and he loved dogs, dancing and steak. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Howard Dick and wife, Tina, of Jeannette, Donald Dick and wife, Pam, of Springboro, and David Dick, of Latrobe; his girlfriend, Sissy Greman, of Hunker; two nieces; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles and great-nieces and -nephews. Due to the current restrictions, private funeral services for family were held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with his uncle, the Rev. A. James Ankney officiating. Interment followed in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com
