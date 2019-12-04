|
|
Richard R. DiDomenico, 72, of West Homestead, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Born May 24, 1947, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Adeline DiDomenico. He was the beloved husband to Laura Hunt DiDomenico formerly "Bernd."; loving nephew of Gloria (Dan) Castleforte; dear stepfather to J. Jeffrey Bernd (Carole Bushmire), Vincent (Darlene) Bernd and Rosalyn (Lloyd) Browning; cherished grandfather to Jonathan and Noah Bernd and Isak and Ian Browning; loving uncle to Frank (Agatha) Hayes, Angela (Mark) Spynda, Anna (Neil) Mason and Rose Russin (Joe Indyk); dear great-uncle to Jim (Carrie) Mason, Justin Mason and Ashley Spynda; and great-great-uncle to Alayna Scott. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Clementine Hayes and Nicholas and Angela DiDomenico. He was also the nephew of the late Mary Olive and Clementine Bonnacci, Ralph Amato, Guy Amato and Richard Amato. Richard proudly served in the Air Force Reserves as well as the Army National Guard. He enjoyed collecting his treasures, fishing and hunted. He attended West Virginia University and was a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh. Richard worked more than 30 years at PSI Packaging Services, in Connellsville, where he befriended many of his customers. He was a former member of the Pleasant Valley Country Club for many years. Richard will be dearly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in St. Therese of Lisieux Church, No. 1, St. Therese Court, Munhall, PA 15120. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2019