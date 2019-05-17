Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Logreco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Logreco


1955 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard R. Logreco Obituary
Richard R. Logreco, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in St Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born July 22, 1955, in Youngwood, a son of the late Leonard and Alice (Guy) Logreco. He worked at Age Craft Manufacturing in Greensburg. He was a member of the A and B Club, Youngwood, the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township, and the Midway-St. Clair Fireman's Club. He is survived by two children, Richard R. Logreco Jr. and wife, Laura, of Kearneysville, W.Va., and Lindsay A. Logreco, of New London, Conn.; two grandchildren, Alysa and Rebecca; sister, Barbara Harrold, of Youngwood; brother, Ronnie Logreco and wife, Michelle, of Pittsburgh; sister, Laura May Rust, of Indiana, Pa.; sister, Joann Policastro and husband, Ben, of Youngwood; sister, Cindy Bayus, of Winterhaven, Fla.; stepsister, Denise Orr, of Greensburg; stepbrother, Dean Cichetti, of Greensburg; and many close friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.