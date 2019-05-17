|
|
Richard R. Logreco, 63, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in St Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born July 22, 1955, in Youngwood, a son of the late Leonard and Alice (Guy) Logreco. He worked at Age Craft Manufacturing in Greensburg. He was a member of the A and B Club, Youngwood, the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township, and the Midway-St. Clair Fireman's Club. He is survived by two children, Richard R. Logreco Jr. and wife, Laura, of Kearneysville, W.Va., and Lindsay A. Logreco, of New London, Conn.; two grandchildren, Alysa and Rebecca; sister, Barbara Harrold, of Youngwood; brother, Ronnie Logreco and wife, Michelle, of Pittsburgh; sister, Laura May Rust, of Indiana, Pa.; sister, Joann Policastro and husband, Ben, of Youngwood; sister, Cindy Bayus, of Winterhaven, Fla.; stepsister, Denise Orr, of Greensburg; stepbrother, Dean Cichetti, of Greensburg; and many close friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2019