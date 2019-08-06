Home

A service to celebrate the life of Richard Ralph "Dick" Noel, 82, of Mountville, Pa., formerly of Ligonier, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, with interment to follow in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. He graduated from Ligonier High School in 1955 and was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Ligonier. Dick is survived by his wife, Gloria; a son, Christopher R. Noel, of Austin, Texas; two sisters, Lois McBroom and Margaret "Peggy" Wilkins, both of Ligonier; and five special nieces and their families, Victoria, Debra, Beth, Sandi and Rebecca.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
