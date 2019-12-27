|
|
Richard Reiter, 68, of Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 7, 1951, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Rose) Reiter. Prior to his retirement, he worked in the maintenance department for 33 years at Norwin School District. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1222, of Jeannette; The 4th Degree St. Vincent Assembly; the Civil Air Patrol; and the Boy Scouts of America. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. James Reiter. Surviving is a brother, Michael Reiter, and his wife, Janet, of Palm Beach, Fla.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time parting prayers will be held in the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Knights of Columbus Council No. 1222 of Jeannette, P.O. Box 274, Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020