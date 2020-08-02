Richard "Rosie" Rosenberger, 94, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born May 27, 1926, in Heidelberg, Pa., to the late Alta (Erb) Rosenberger and Albert Rosenberger. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Mae (Beatty) on Valentine's Day in 1945. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year. He was the loving father of Susan (Melvin) Kelly, of Austintown, Ohio, Richard K. (Terry) Rosenberger, of New Kensington, David (Marian) Rosenberger, of New Kensington, and Kimberly Carlisle, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Brad (Joan) Kelly, of Oceanside, Calif., Kris (Carla) Kelly, of Scotch Plains, N.J., Vanessa (Anthony) Rosenberger-Cheatham, of Pittsburgh, Danielle (Jerry) Hurley, of New Kensington, Nicole Rosenberger, of Winter Garden, Fla., Kristen Carlisle, of Medford, Mass., Amber (Kevin) Wertheim, of Alexandria, Va., and Rebekah Carlisle, of New Kensington; and great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Valerie, Louis and Joseph Kelly, of New Jersey, and Isabella and Aubrielle Cheatham, of Pittsburgh. Besides his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his first daughter at birth; two sisters, Margaret (Robert) Milochick and Shirley (Frank) Ostrosky; and his son-in-law, Daniel W. Carlisle. He attended Ken High and Rosedale Automotive School, Rich was a proud veteran who joined the Navy in 1944. He was sent to Pearl Harbor and served aboard the U.S.S. New Orleans and fought in the Battle of Okinawa, Japan and the Philippines. Rich worked at America St. Gobain and Stover and Co., before retiring in May 1987. Rich was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Kensington, where he was Trustee, and also voted "Faces of Faith." He was a life member of VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell and Sportsman's Club in New Kensington, a member of American Legion Post 868 in Lower Burrell, the longest member of the Aluminum City Terrace Housing Association, member of the New Ken YMCA and "Chairman of the Board" to many friends that he made there. After he retired, Rich spent much of his time maintaining the church by painting and doing various tasks. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his favorite TV show, Shark Tank. Rich also loved working in the yard, gardening and sitting on the porch talking to his neighbors. He will be sadly missed by many. Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Funeral services will be private for the family only. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
