Richard S. Colucci, 84, of Greensburg, formerly of Greenacres, Fla., died Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1936, in New York, son of the late Dominic and Mary Parisi Colucci. Richard earned a BS in business at Villanova University. Prior to retirement, he was owner of Associated Envelope Corp., of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carol Ann Mayni Colucci; two sons, Mark D. and Richard D. Colucci; and a sister, Marie Conte. He is survived by a daughter, Janet L. (Peter) Conyette, of Greensburg; two grandsons: Christopher P. and Nicholas M. Conyette, of Greensburg; and a sister, Joan (Sharon Livingston) Fleishmann, of Farmingdale, N.Y. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Greensburg. Private interment will be in Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.