Richard Sindorf

Richard "Rich" Sindorf, 67, of Forest Hills, formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 46 years of Lee (Hershberger) Sindorf; loving father of Justin David Sindorf (Rose), of Wheeling, W.Va., and Brian Christopher Sindorf (Amy), of Greensburg; proud grandfather of Alexandria, Noah, Olivia, Gage and Greyson, and great-grandfather of Dalton; brother of Susan (Sindorf) Spillar; and brother-in-law of Susan and Bill Ecenbarger and John and the late Nancy DeVitis. Rich worked as a machinist and CNC programmer for General Electric. He was a truly kind-hearted and gentle person. He volunteered for the Forest Hills Flivver and Meals on Wheels, and he was an accomplished guitar player. Friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday (time to be announced) at St. Matthias Church, 100 Chapel View Drive, Greensburg PA 15601. Private interment will be in William Penn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Forest Hills Flivver, c/o Forest Hills Community Service, 2067 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221.



