1/
Richard T. Hauser Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Thomas Hauser Sr., 88, of Latrobe, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in UPMC Mercy. He was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Latrobe, son of the late Charles C. Hauser and Nellie M. (Nestler) Hauser. He was retired from Kennametal with 44 years of service, having worked as a furnace operator. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister for over 10 years and enjoyed helping with the church picnic bingo, and also a member of American Legion Post 515, and F.O.E. Eagles Aerie 01188. He served in the Army during the Korean War, in the Military Police in Germany. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, James and Robert G. Hauser; and a brother-in-law, Bill Adams. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Katharina (Siegerstetter) Hauser; three sons, Richard T. Hauser Jr., of Greensburg, James Patrick Hauser and his wife Liz, of Jupiter, Fla., and Eric Raymond Hauser and his wife Erica, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Hauser; a sister-in-law, Hildegard T. Solick and her husband Ben; many cousins in Germany, and a special friend, Dawn Bridge. As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica, at a time to be announced. He will be buried in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
St. Vincent Basilica
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved