Richard Thomas Hauser Sr., 88, of Latrobe, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in UPMC Mercy. He was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Latrobe, son of the late Charles C. Hauser and Nellie M. (Nestler) Hauser. He was retired from Kennametal with 44 years of service, having worked as a furnace operator. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic minister for over 10 years and enjoyed helping with the church picnic bingo, and also a member of American Legion Post 515, and F.O.E. Eagles Aerie 01188. He served in the Army during the Korean War, in the Military Police in Germany. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, James and Robert G. Hauser; and a brother-in-law, Bill Adams. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Katharina (Siegerstetter) Hauser; three sons, Richard T. Hauser Jr., of Greensburg, James Patrick Hauser and his wife Liz, of Jupiter, Fla., and Eric Raymond Hauser and his wife Erica, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Hauser; a sister-in-law, Hildegard T. Solick and her husband Ben; many cousins in Germany, and a special friend, Dawn Bridge. As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Basilica, at a time to be announced. He will be buried in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com
.