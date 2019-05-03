Home

Richard T. Kline, 66, of Greensburg, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born Sept. 11, 1952, the only child to the late Leroy and Amelia Kline. Following high school, he attended Columbia School of Broadcasting, earning his associates degree. He worked for and retired from Supervalu, in New Stanton. Richard was strong in his faith, dedicated to his family and church. A devout member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Youngwood, he served many roles including church council, greeter, usher, lector, assisting minister, acolyte, altar guild, and his favorite role of church carpenter, a true labor of love devoting countless hours to help build and expand the church. Richard will be significantly missed by his family at home and his church, where his presence will always be felt. He is survived by his loving sons, Richard (Shawna) Kline, of Greensburg, and Bruce (Heather) Kline, of Norvelt; and six grandchildren, Kayla, Vanessa, Corey, Samantha, Kaitlin and Alyssa.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, to celebrate Richard's life at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 126 N. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, with Pastor Nordby officiating. Interment will be private. All arrangements are entrusted to ASHLEY D.X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC.
In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Excela Hospice Care. To send online condolences, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2019
