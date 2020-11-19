Richard Thomas, 79, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward and Mary (Bogonovich) Thomas. Prior to his retirement, Richard worked for Sun Star Inc. in Latrobe as a plastics engineer and was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was a graduate of Homestead High School Class of 1959, past president of PAL, coached PAL baseball, and played in the local men's senior softball league and Florida senior softball league. He was a member of the Irwin American Legion, Society of Plastic Engineers, chairman of Cub Pack 252, and enjoyed skiing, golf and boating. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia Wright Thomas; sons, Rick and his wife, Monica, Scott and his wife, Rose; brother, Paul Thomas and his wife, Karen; two grandchildren, Alexander and Gabriella; and his canine companion, Riley. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Monica Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the White Oak Animal Shelter. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.