1/1
Richard Thomas
1941 - 2020-11-12
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Thomas, 79, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward and Mary (Bogonovich) Thomas. Prior to his retirement, Richard worked for Sun Star Inc. in Latrobe as a plastics engineer and was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was a graduate of Homestead High School Class of 1959, past president of PAL, coached PAL baseball, and played in the local men's senior softball league and Florida senior softball league. He was a member of the Irwin American Legion, Society of Plastic Engineers, chairman of Cub Pack 252, and enjoyed skiing, golf and boating. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia Wright Thomas; sons, Rick and his wife, Monica, Scott and his wife, Rose; brother, Paul Thomas and his wife, Karen; two grandchildren, Alexander and Gabriella; and his canine companion, Riley. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Monica Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the White Oak Animal Shelter. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved