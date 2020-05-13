Richard Ulizio, 85, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, May 11, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born July 12, 1934, in Brady's Bend, Pa., to the late Natale and Elizabeth Colella Ulizio, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 62 years after previously residing in Arnold. Richard was a man with a fiercely strong exterior that surrounded a loving, compassionate and generous heart. He used his many talents in service of others. He was a skilled machinist and co-owned/operated Tool Craft in Leechburg with his late brother, Anthony Ulizio, and late friend, Joe Canzano, for more than 20 years. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. He proudly served in the Army. He enjoyed car restoration, especially Jeeps and his 1940 Ford Coupe. To say he "enjoyed" woodworking would be an understatement of his passion and talent. Countless items, including rocking horses, chess boards, farmhouse dining room tables and wine racks, grace the homes of family and friends. Each piece is a constant reminder of him and each was built like his love?very heavy and made to last. Above all else, together with his wife, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A kid at heart himself, they loved spending time with him, too--it usually involved ice cream, donuts or anything sweet (and the calories didn't count if you ate them in the dark). Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Margaret Mary Valchar Ulizio; three children, Cathy (Mark) Sammon, of Avon, Ohio, Thomas (Katie) Ulizio, of Lower Burrell, and Amy (Robert) Gallo, of Franklin Park; eight grandchildren, Holly (Andrew) Moore, Alyssa (Michael) Kelly, Marty Sammon, Brian Ulizio, Justin Ulizio, Siena Gallo, Trey Gallo and Emerson Gallo; and five great-grandchildren. He is survived by three sisters, Palmina Jenkins, Eleanor (Sev) Scaglia, both of Lower Burrell, and Norma (Jim) Fiscus, of Cranberry Township; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Ricky Ulizio; and brother, Anthony Ulizio. Private visitation and Christian funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Church are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2020.