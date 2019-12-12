|
Richard W. Baldridge, 85, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Richard was born Dec. 3, 1934, to the late William Ray and Leona (Ault) Baldridge, of McKeesport. Richard was an Army veteran and he was a former employee of Papercraft, of Jeannette and Blawnox. He was an avid model train collector, enjoyed watching his Pittsburgh sports teams on T.V. and spending time socializing with all of his neighborhood retired friends. He is survived by his former wife, Karen Baldridge; his children, Rick (Doreen) Baldridge, Scott Baldridge and companion, Jeannie Sonnenberg, and Dennis Baldridge, all of North Huntingdon; and grandsons, Rick and Chris Baldridge. The family would like to thank the staff at Transitions for their wonderful care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 12, 2019