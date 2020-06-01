Richard W. Becker
Richard Wallace Becker, 89, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his home. He was born June 30, 1930, in Greensburg, a son of the late Berthold and Marion (Hoppe) Becker. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Jeannette Importing Co. Richard was an Air Force veteran. He received the Korean Service medal, the United Nations service medal and the National Defense medal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores R. (Palangio) Becker on April 18, 1993; and his brother, John William Becker. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Plyler and husband Ted, of Sunset, S.C.; his nephew, Michael Sinwell and wife Judy, of Greensburg; and his companion, Barbara Hoffman, of Greensburg. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 1, 2020.
