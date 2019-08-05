Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Richard W. Janosko Obituary
Richard W. "Dick" Janosko, 85, of North Versailles, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. He was the son of the late John And Mary Janosko; husband of Geraldine (Hruska) Janosko; loving father of Mark (Christine) Janosko, Mickey (Melodi) Janosko, and Matthew Janosko; beloved grandfather of Ashley, Kevin, Emily, Parker, Kendall, and Traynor. Richard was the youngest of 13 children. He was preceded in death by all his siblings. He served honorably in the Army, where he played football and baseball. Richard worked as a prison guard in Philadelphia from 1962-65, the USS Research Lab in Monroeville, and was a consultant to several other companies including Davy Dravo, MESTA, and Rust Engineering. Richard was very involved as a coach in the East McKeesport, North Versailles Baseball Association, and one of the founding members of the (EAAA) East Allegheny Athletic Association. He was head of the MAUA baseball umpires, and played football and baseball, having tryouts with Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Richard was a night club singer, locally and in the tri-state area. He enjoyed shooting pool and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with full military honors to follow.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15, 2019
