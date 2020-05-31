Richard W. Stevenson
1957 - 2020
Richard W. Stevenson, 63, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland. He was born Jan. 18, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of the late Richard and Joan (Seifert) Stevenson. Prior to retirement, he was vice president in the information technology department for PNC Bank. He was a member and treasurer for North Hempfield Fire Department for 49 years and an avid golfer, belonging to Hannastown Golf Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jerry McNulty. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Shields) Stevenson; two sisters-in-law, Sandy McNulty and Cathy Messer, both of Greensburg; and special nieces and nephews, Robert "Bob" Messer III, Rebecca Durbin, Jim Messer and Caitlin Beltz. Due to the current health concerns, all arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to North Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department, 1284 PA 66 Business, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
had the pleasure of knowing Rick and gave him some golf lessons, I'll miss seeing him at HGC. he was such a nice person, my deepest sympathies.
Vince Zachetti
Friend
