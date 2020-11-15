Richard William Wallace Sr. was born on April 1, 1942. He was the sixth son of Ramsey and Susie (McElwain) Wallace. He was born in McCollough, Pa., at home. At a young age, he gave his life to Jesus Christ, asking Him to be his Savior and Lord. He married Barbara Stairs June 28, 1962. They started a family quickly. They have two children, Susan and Richard Jr. (Rick). Rich and Barb have eight grandchildren, Katie Grant (Cary), Karissa Young (Kenny), Jeremy Garland (Ashley), Briana Southerland (Austin), Ashley Loughner, Matthew Garland (Kelly), Zachary Wallace and Caleb Garland. They also have six great-grandchildren, Bentley Grant, Maverick Grant, Noah Loughner, Oliver Young, Elsie Young and Levi Garland. Rich has 23 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ramsey, and mother, Susie, brothers, Charles (Chuck), Ramsey (Razz) and Glenn, mother-in-law, Emma Jean Stairs, father-in-law, James Stairs, and sister-in-law, Jane. He is survived by brothers, Ronald (Ron) and James (Jim). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Joan, Lillian and Sandy, and brothers-in-law, Ron Stahl and David Stairs and wife, Laura. Rich and Barb have been members of the Jeannette C&MA Church for 58 years. Rich has served in many ways at the church. He was an elder, a board member, youth worker, trustee and usher. In 2006, Rich and Barb sold their home and moved to Texas for the winter and lived at Mahaffey Camp in the summer. Mahaffey Camp was where Rich and Barb spent their honeymoon. In all of their marriage, they only missed attending Mahaffey Family Camp one time (the year their son was born). Rich and Barb have served at the camp for many, many years. Rich also served as a board member at the church at the Eastgate Winter Texan Park. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Greensburg Alliance Church, 4428 Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please wear a face mask to the event. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/sue.w.garland
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mahaffey Camp at www.MahaffeyCamp.com
or to the Richard Wallace Scholarship fund. This fund will provide scholarships to children and youth who would like to go to Summer Camp at Mahaffey Camp, but are unable to do so without financial help. Please write the check to "Jeannette Alliance Church" and mail to 437 Guy St., Jeannette, PA 15644.