Richard Wicker Obituary
Richard Wicker, 78 of Scottdale, passed away at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019, at his residence. Rich was born May 31, 1941, in Scottdale, a son of the late George L. and Winifred (Hafer) Wicker. He married Gerri (Lazor) Wicker July 17, 1961. Rich was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was owner and proprietor of Wicker Trucking, in Scottdale, for 50 years. Rich enjoyed golfing with all his buddies, going to casinos, watching football games and was an adamant jokester. Rich will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 58 years, years, Gerri (Lazor) Wicker; his three children, Jeffrey Wicker and wife, Debbie, of Pittsburgh, James Wicker and Margie, of Greensburg, and Lynne Ann Wicker Gallagher and husband, Bob, of Bear Rocks; his seven grandchildren, Jennifer Wicker Swank (Dave), Richie Wicker, Adam and Mark Gallagher, Matthew, Justin and Jake Wicker; his two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Tanner Swank; his two brothers, George "Jack" Wicker and wife, Lynne, of Bethel Park, and Arthur Wicker and wife, Gloria, of Bear Rocks; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joey Lazor, Ronnie Lazor (Mary), Sister Stephanie Lazor and Connie Scruggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Patricia Wicker.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com. / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. A private family service will be held Sunday with Father Anthony Carbone officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Alverton Cemetery.
Gerri extends thanks to her family, especially brothers-in-law, Joey and Ronnie, for help throughout Rich's illness. Family requests no flowers. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 20, 2019
