L. Richard Zappone, 75, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Greensburg, son of the late Lawrence J. and Jean Myers Zappone, and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Rick was a graduate of the University of Denver, where he earned his MSBA and his BSBA degrees. He was an officer in the Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War, during which he was awarded two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, two Air Combat Medals, the Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Meritorious Unit and Presidential Unit Citations, as well as other various campaign ribbons. After the war, Rick became a national health care partner with Touche Ross and Company, before becoming a self-employed management consultant and president of the Westmoreland Health Group. He was the president of the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums - Pennsylvania Chapter, a Knight Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and a Knight in the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Rick enjoyed history and reading, working in his yard, vacationing in Hilton Head, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn A. Zappone (Motycki) in 1979. Rick is survived by his wife, Christine M. Zappone; his children, Richard A. Zappone (Jessica), Matthew J. Zappone (Kristin), Allison J. Zappone, and John B. Zappone (Anna); and his grandchildren, Emma, Rick, and Connor Zappone. All services for Rick were private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to St. Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.