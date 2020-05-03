Richard Zappone
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Richard Zappone, 75, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Greensburg, son of the late Lawrence J. and Jean Myers Zappone, and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Rick was a graduate of the University of Denver, where he earned his MSBA and his BSBA degrees. He was an officer in the Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War, during which he was awarded two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, two Air Combat Medals, the Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Meritorious Unit and Presidential Unit Citations, as well as other various campaign ribbons. After the war, Rick became a national health care partner with Touche Ross and Company, before becoming a self-employed management consultant and president of the Westmoreland Health Group. He was the president of the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums - Pennsylvania Chapter, a Knight Grand Cross of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and a Knight in the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Rick enjoyed history and reading, working in his yard, vacationing in Hilton Head, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn A. Zappone (Motycki) in 1979. Rick is survived by his wife, Christine M. Zappone; his children, Richard A. Zappone (Jessica), Matthew J. Zappone (Kristin), Allison J. Zappone, and John B. Zappone (Anna); and his grandchildren, Emma, Rick, and Connor Zappone. All services for Rick were private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to St. Vincent Seminary, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved