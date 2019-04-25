Ricky D. Duncan, 57, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born May 13, 1961, in McKeesport, the son of the late Conrad and Wilma Hough Duncan. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Larimer and was a past member of the Larimer Volunteer Fire Department. He worked as a bartender at Fishes in Larimer before dealing with health conditions. He is survived by his son, Ricky Corob; sisters, Sally Duncan Weixel (the late Richard B. Weixel), of Irwin, and Dorothy Duncan Chomanics, of North Huntingdon; nephews, Brandon Weixel and fiance, Loni Ferretti, Stephen Chomanics and Chad Chomanics; niece, Lacie Chomanics Crossett (Daniel); great-nephew, Nicholas; and great-nieces, Alexis and Ella.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Larimer. Everyone is invited to stay after the service for a luncheon at the church. Please RSVP to the church if you plan to attend. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.

Memorial contributions can be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.sndyerfuneralservicces.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019