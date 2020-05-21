Riley A. Stahl, 83, passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Donegal. He was the son of Charles L. and Elsie M. Baker Stahl. He was the middleman of nine and is survived by brothers, Robert (Nancy) Stahl, Ronald (Jane) Stahl, Marvin (Carol) Stahl and Dale (Karla) Stahl. He was preceded by siblings, Louise (Ralph) Blackston, Arlene (Roscoe) Keller, Charles V. (Geraldine) Stahl and Jane (Merle) Lyons. He is survived by his wife, Rosie Zufall Stahl, and two children, Sharon (Robert) Bungard and David (Denise) Stahl; grandsons, Justin and James (Laurie) Bungard and Luke Stahl; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lorelei and Matthew Bungard. He lived his 83 years within three miles of his birthplace, and for the last 58 years on an acre of property in Jones Mills. He lived his life as a farmer, caring for 12,000 acres of Rolling Rock Farms, from 1962 until his retirement. He attended Mt. Pleasant High School until the 10th grade, when he began his life adventures. He worked as a logger, sawyer, fire tower watchman, truck driver, dozer operator, carpenter, electrician, butcher, baker, landscaper and even a candlestick maker, the list goes on endlessly. He could sing, sew, dance, roller skate and cook. He had an orchard with apples, peaches, cherries where he created his own trees that produced all three on one. On a large scale, he would make apple butter, apple cider and maple syrup that he would sell. There was no adventure he would not try. He was a member of the Valley Brethren Church and attended Millertown Community Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and lay-pastor.But most of all, he was a good neighbor and friend who would always lend a hand, a great father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband and man of God who will be missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Valley Brethren or Millertown Community Churches. The family would also like to thank and recognize the caring staff at Bethlen Communities for the loving care provided to Riley. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor William Yoder officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal Township. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.