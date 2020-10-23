1/1
Rita B. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita B. Anderson, 92, of Pitcairn, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was the dear mother of Robert (Nancy) Anderson Jr., Agnes R. (Ronald) Rutter Sr. and the late Veronica Grogan. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters; in addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Daniel, Lisa, Robert III, Stacy, Penny and Ronald Jr.; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Rita was a custodian at Gateway Schools for over 30 years; also an avid baker. Her life was her family and her dogs. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Michael Church, Pitcairn. Please be advised that masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William O Pearce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William O Pearce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William O Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William O Pearce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved