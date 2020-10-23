Rita B. Anderson, 92, of Pitcairn, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. She was the dear mother of Robert (Nancy) Anderson Jr., Agnes R. (Ronald) Rutter Sr. and the late Veronica Grogan. Rita was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters; in addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Daniel, Lisa, Robert III, Stacy, Penny and Ronald Jr.; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Rita was a custodian at Gateway Schools for over 30 years; also an avid baker. Her life was her family and her dogs. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Michael Church, Pitcairn. Please be advised that masks are required and social distancing will be observed.



