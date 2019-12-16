Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John de la Salle Church
Delmont, PA
Rita D. Faulk


1930 - 2019
Rita D. Faulk Obituary
Rita D. (Rubbo) Faulk, 89, of Export, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Sebastian and Angelina (Scarano) Rubbo. Rita was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Church in Delmont. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. Faulk; a daughter, Lorraine Barton; and brothers, Peter Rubbo and George DeVico. Surviving is her loving daughter, Lisa (Ray) Campbell, of Export; cherished grandchildren, Heather (Jacob) Vos, Amanda Campbell and Michael Campbell; adored great-grandson, Greyson Vos; faithful sisters, Jennie McDonald, Virginia Otto and Anna "Toots" Cook; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. John de la Salle Church, Delmont. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, Export, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to Delmont Meals on Wheels or Clelian Heights, (ATF). To offer online condolences please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019
