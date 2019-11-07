Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita F. Allen


1929 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita F. Allen Obituary
Rita F. Allen, 90, of Sutersville, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born Jan. 13, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Suzanne (Kowalowski) Sikora. Surviving are a daughter, Michele Allen, of Lewes, Del.; a son, Eugene (Jennifer) Allen, of Centerville; grandchildren, Patricia (Jay) Fay, Beth (Isaac) Daniele, Baylee Allen and Colton Allen; great-grandchildren, Alyse Fay and Julian and Rafael Daniele; sisters, Frances Seman and Carol Gamble; brothers, Joseph (Sylvia) Sikora and David (Gloria) Sikora; sister-in-law, Mary Sikora; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Allen; sister, Valeria Nagy; and brothers, Bernard and William Sikora.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in West Newton Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -