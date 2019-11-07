|
|
Rita F. Allen, 90, of Sutersville, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was born Jan. 13, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Suzanne (Kowalowski) Sikora. Surviving are a daughter, Michele Allen, of Lewes, Del.; a son, Eugene (Jennifer) Allen, of Centerville; grandchildren, Patricia (Jay) Fay, Beth (Isaac) Daniele, Baylee Allen and Colton Allen; great-grandchildren, Alyse Fay and Julian and Rafael Daniele; sisters, Frances Seman and Carol Gamble; brothers, Joseph (Sylvia) Sikora and David (Gloria) Sikora; sister-in-law, Mary Sikora; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Allen; sister, Valeria Nagy; and brothers, Bernard and William Sikora.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in West Newton Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019