Rita G. (Reeves) Heinlein, 93, of Murrysville (Washington Township), passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born April 10, 1926, in Humbert and was a daughter of the late Henry L. and Lita I. (Pope) Reeves. Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to be outside gardening, mowing and picking berries. She loved to bowl, and when she couldn't go to the bowling alley, she took up Wii bowling at St. Anne Home. She was a longtime member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Heinlein; sons, Dr. Gary M. Heinlein and Frederick R. "Fritz" Heinlein; sisters, Alta Mitchell and Betty Jane Conn; and brothers, Arnold and Leonard Reeves. Rita will be dearly missed by her daughter, Lisa H. Odeh and her husband, Frank, of Virginia; sister, Faye Waters, of Wexford; brother, Richard Reeves (Mary Jane), of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Brenda Heinlein; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Melinda Bahney and her husband, Thomas, of Export, Michele Fallon and her husband, Ian, of Maryland, and Amy Blair and her husband, Charles, of Apollo, and their mother, Karen Heinlein, of Mississippi, and Samantha, Kayla and Ashley Odeh, of Virginia; step-grandsons, Jim Liberto and Joe Liberto; and cherished great-grandchildren, Julia and Dylan Bahney, Alex and Jacob Fallon, Ethan Woodhall and Elle Blair.
Respecting Rita's wishes, all arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Rita's memory may be made to , 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019