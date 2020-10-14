Rita H. Cullo, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mountainview Senior Living, in Greensburg. Although Rita's family could not be with her, she did not die alone. Jesus said, "My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." (John 14: 2-3). Rita was born in Tarrytown, N.Y., to William and Eleanor (Foley) Hickey, Dec. 3, 1931. From across the street, her bedroom window overlooked the cemetery of the Old Dutch Church and Burying Ground of Sleepy Hollow, the unmarked burial site of the Headless Horseman. In 1953, she graduated from Nazareth College, in Rochester, N.Y., with a bachelor of arts degree in history. At that time, less than 6 percent of women in the United States had earned a college degree. Rita was working at General Foods in White Plains, N.Y., when she met her future husband, Leonard Cullo, on a blind date. After turning down several of Len's marriage proposals, the first proposal on just their second date, Rita eventually said "yes". Eleven months after their blind date they were married and were together for 63 years before Len passed away in 2018. Rita's love of travel began on her honeymoon to several Caribbean islands, which then led to trips to many of the major capitals and cities in Europe including her favorite city, Florence, and to a papal audience with Pope John XXIII at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. With Len's career requiring long hours and weeks of travel, Rita's focus became her children and her community. Everyone would benefit from Rita's faith, confidence, strength, education, experience and humor. In the 1970s, Rita loved living in the North Hills neighborhood in Solon, Ohio. She was involved in everything from volunteering at school, organizing the neighborhood swim team, leading the Girl Scout cookie drives, to presiding over the PTA. Nobody ever ran against Rita for PTA president! Rita excelled at setting the swim team relays for the area's championship meet. Rita was very sad when she left North Hills. After moving to Greensburg, the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library and the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center benefitted from her endless energy and experience. When Len retired, she was able to nurture her adventurous spirit and her love of travel for the next decade. In her mid-60s, twice Rita traveled alone to the United Kingdom, drove a speedboat with her kids and grandkids on Deep Creek Lake for the first time on her 50th wedding anniversary and enjoyed several vacations with Len, his brother, Jack, and her sister-in-law, Sadie, in the Pocono Mountains. Eventually, Rita's love of spending time with her family and traveling led her to gathering all her kids, their spouses and the growing pool of grandkids for a Thanksgiving vacation that has now become a 25-year biennial tradition that her family plans to continue. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, the Rev. Joseph Hickey, of the Archdiocese of New York. Rita is survived by her son, Leonard Jr. (Kathryn), of Sewickley; daughter, Patricia Legarth (David), of Apex, N.C.; son, William (Tracy), of Atlanta, Ga.; daughter, Catherine Kindel (James), of Greensburg; and 16 grandchildren, Francis, Nick, Sarah (Jonathan Brick), Emma, Jack and Nathan Cullo, Patrick, Brian and Megan Legarth, Tori, Ellie, Gabby and Madeline Cullo, and Michael Cullo and Emery and Grace Kindel. Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon in Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica with longtime family friend, Father Fred Byrne, OSB, concelebrating. Immediately following Mass, a Rite of Committal will take place at the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at Saint Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rita's name to the Father Sebastian Samay Endowment Fund for Landscaping and Gardens at Saint Vincent College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-2690.



