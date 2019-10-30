|
Rita (McCarthy) Hohman, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Douglas D. and Agnes (McKenna) McCarthy. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and a member of the funeral choir. Rita was a member of the Christian Mothers/Women's Guild and served as a past president; she also volunteered at Westmoreland Manor, in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Joseph Hohman; a son, Michael Lee Hohman; a sister, Kathleen McGrath; and brothers, Daniel D., Douglas and Regis McCarthy. Surviving are daughters Darlene Zuk and her husband, George, and Mary Ann Beardsley and her husband, Kerry; a son, Donald Hohman; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to South Western Veterans Center, 7060 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019