Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Hohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Hohman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Hohman Obituary
Rita (McCarthy) Hohman, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Douglas D. and Agnes (McKenna) McCarthy. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and a member of the funeral choir. Rita was a member of the Christian Mothers/Women's Guild and served as a past president; she also volunteered at Westmoreland Manor, in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Joseph Hohman; a son, Michael Lee Hohman; a sister, Kathleen McGrath; and brothers, Daniel D., Douglas and Regis McCarthy. Surviving are daughters Darlene Zuk and her husband, George, and Mary Ann Beardsley and her husband, Kerry; a son, Donald Hohman; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to South Western Veterans Center, 7060 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now