Rita Kuba
1937 - 2020
Rita (August) Kuba, 83, of Catonsville, Md., formerly of Latrobe, made her way to heaven Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Charlestown Retirement Community. Rita was born March 17, 1937, to Joseph and Anna (Onderko) August, in Latrobe. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, John F. Kuba. Rita spent most of her life in Latrobe, raising her family and taking care of her father and in-laws. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family around their backyard pool. She and John were dedicated Steelers fans, making their way to many games and two Super Bowls. She loved to dance, especially the jitterbug and polkas, with John. They spent many winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Rita moved to Charlestown Retirement Community in 2008 after the death of John and was an active member of the community. She went on many trips, was an avid painter and an incredible Wii bowler. The one thing she loved most of all was spending time with her wonderful grandchildren. Her smile and kind nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Rita is survived by her daughters, Angel Bivens and husband, Chris, of Ellicott City, Md., and Andrea Kuba and wife, Kim Farls, of Pittsburgh; her two grandchildren, Connor and Sydney Bivens; and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 concerns, visitation will be private. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in St. Vincent Basilica, immediately followed by interment at St Vincent Cemetery. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory can be made to Gilchrist Hospice, Home/Residential Center online at: ghcinc.convio.net/donate or by mail at: Gilchrist, Attn: Development Dept., 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Basilica
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
