Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
Rita M. Burgman


1931 - 2019
Rita M. Burgman Obituary
Rita "Veve" M. Burgman, 88, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was born April 12, 1931, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Anthony J. and Marguerite (Palumbo) Vecchiola. Rita worked as a social worker with the Blue Cross and was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Rita was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved to play golf. She is survived by her loving husband, Herbert A. Burgman; and four children, Charles Burgman, of Murrysville, Marguerite (Thomas) Westenberger, of York, Pa., Jack (Lori) Burgman, of Pittsburgh, and Susan (Brooke) Ramsey, of Columbus, Ohio. Rita is also survived by seven grandchildren, Caitlin Scimeca, Alec Burgman, Sam Westenberger, Emily Westenberger, Will Burgman, Tyler Ramsey, and Max Ramsey; one great-grandchild, Dominic Scimeca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 30, 2019
