|
|
Rita M. (Leonard) Ruffner, 80, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 26, 1939, in Pleasant Unity, she was a daughter of the late Jesse C. Leonard and Catherine (Mattingly) Leonard. Rita was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She truly loved Christmas and will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry A. Ruffner; a grandson, Dante Paluzzi; six brothers, Terry L., Jerry K., Ronald C. "Bud," Richard P. "Doc," Donald J. "D.J." and John R. "Jack" Leonard; and two sisters, Janet Tantlinger and Arley J. "A.J." Harhai Bush. Rita is survived by her five children, Greg Ruffner, of Latrobe, Beth Paluzzi and her husband Ronald, of Latrobe, Colleen McElhaney and her husband Ronald, of Latrobe, Jeffrey Michaels-Ruffner, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Lynn Ruffner, of Latrobe; one sister, Dorothy A. "Dee" Rubino, of Derry; eight grandchildren, Ashley Ruffner, Nicholas Ruffner, Christopher Paluzzi, Tessa Paluzzi, Mia Paluzzi, Savannah McElhaney, Tate McElhaney and Trevor Decesere; two great-grandchildren, Ellie Victoria and Aubrey Renee; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019