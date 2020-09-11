Rita N. (Arteritano) Manganello, 93, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in LGAR Health and Rehabilitation Center, Turtle Creek. Born March 10, 1927, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Marsico) Arteritano. Rita was a 1945 graduate of Vandergrift High School. After finishing her education, she worked for several years at Ash Shoe Store, in Vandergrift. Rita helped with the family owned Manganello and Sons Fruit Market in Vandergrift, and retired from Kiski Area High School, where she was employed as a cafeteria manager for many years. Rita was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, and former member of its Rosary Society, and the Catholic Daughters of America. She volunteered for years at the popular spaghetti dinners at the church and at the funeral mercy meals. Rita loved to cook and enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Marino. Her passion was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Marino Manganello, who passed away Oct. 23, 2001; and her brothers, Dominic and Joseph Arteritano. Rita is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Robert) Collins, of North Huntington, and Denice (Keith) Mull, of Export; granddaughters, Marina and Mallory Collins (who were the love of Rita's life); step-grandchildren, Michael Mull, Kerry Sholtes and Sherry Artman; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Please adhere to state mandates with require the wearing of masks, and social distancing if you plan on attending the Mass. Private interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. A public celebration of life to honor Rita's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's memory to The Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.