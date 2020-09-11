1/1
Rita N. Manganello
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita N. (Arteritano) Manganello, 93, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in LGAR Health and Rehabilitation Center, Turtle Creek. Born March 10, 1927, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Marsico) Arteritano. Rita was a 1945 graduate of Vandergrift High School. After finishing her education, she worked for several years at Ash Shoe Store, in Vandergrift. Rita helped with the family owned Manganello and Sons Fruit Market in Vandergrift, and retired from Kiski Area High School, where she was employed as a cafeteria manager for many years. Rita was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, and former member of its Rosary Society, and the Catholic Daughters of America. She volunteered for years at the popular spaghetti dinners at the church and at the funeral mercy meals. Rita loved to cook and enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Marino. Her passion was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Marino Manganello, who passed away Oct. 23, 2001; and her brothers, Dominic and Joseph Arteritano. Rita is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Robert) Collins, of North Huntington, and Denice (Keith) Mull, of Export; granddaughters, Marina and Mallory Collins (who were the love of Rita's life); step-grandchildren, Michael Mull, Kerry Sholtes and Sherry Artman; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Please adhere to state mandates with require the wearing of masks, and social distancing if you plan on attending the Mass. Private interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. A public celebration of life to honor Rita's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's memory to The Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-1621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brady Curran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved