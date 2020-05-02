Robee John Hay, 38, of Friedens, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Somerset Hospice House, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born Dec. 29, 1981, in Latrobe, he was the son of Robee Lynn and Rosemary (Brown) Hay. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Doris and Lawrence Brown, and paternal grandfather, John Hay. He is survived by his parents, of Mt. Pleasant; wife, the former Michelle Lynn Nair, to whom he was married 13 years; children, Kaitlyn, Bethany, and Caleb Hay; paternal grandmother, Shirley Hay, of Mt. Pleasant; and brother, Derick Hay and wife Arianna, of Greensburg. Robee was a 2000 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, and he worked as a loader for CVS Warehouse. He attended St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Somerset, and was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh sports fan. The family would like to give a special thank you, to the nurses of Somerset Oncology and Somerset Home Health. Due the current health concerns, viewing and services will be private, with Revs. Dr. Tony Myers and Donald Robson officiating. Interment will be in Somerset County Memorial Park. Arrangements by the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset. Contributions may be made to the family, which will be used toward his children. To leave a condolence, please visit www.haugerzeigler.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 2, 2020.