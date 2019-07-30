|
|
Robert A. Bomer Sr., 45, of Ruffs Dale, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born Aug. 3, 1973, in Greensburg, a son of Emma (Lockerbie) Bomer and Charles Bomer and wife Alana, all of Greensburg. He had been a co-owner of Bomer-Hartung Contracting Inc. He was Catholic by faith. Robert was a member of the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township; the Fort Allen Club; and the SNPJ, Carbon. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Kathy Evancho. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sandra L. (Evancho) Bomer; his son, Robby A. Bomer Jr., and his daughter, Brooke Bomer, both at home; his brother, Charles E. Bomer Jr. and wife Leigh Ann, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald and Kimberly Benz and stepbrother, Richard Mollis, all of Greensburg; his nieces and nephews, Kirsten and Joey Benz and Alexis and Ashley Bomer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Edward Parish, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 30 to July 31, 2019