Robert Allison Burns, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Burns was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late James and Elizabeth Butler Burns. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Bob was a graduate of the former Hurst High School. He proudly served in the Army. Bob had been employed as a plumbing instructor for the State Correctional Institution-Westmoreland for more than 20 years. After his retirement, he had worked for the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home as a funeral assistant. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local No. 354. Bob was a kind and gentle man who loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving family: his beloved and devoted wife of 63 years, Bernadine Wells Burns; his loving children, Colleen Burns, of Mt. Pleasant, and Lisa Carlson, of Homer City; his grandchildren, Christine Carlson, of Pittsburgh, and Nicole Carlson, of Homer City; and by his great-grandson, Bohden Carlson. Bob is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, James, Edward, Lawrence and Thomas Burns, Regina Burns and Katherine Sosinski.
Honoring Bob's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Summit Street, Mt. Pleasant. Bob's funeral Mass will immediately follow, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Pius X. Roman Catholic Church, in memory of Robert A. Burns. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020