Robert A. Burtosky, 66, of Stahlstown, died peacefully at his home Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born Aug. 21, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John A. and Elana "Helen" Monzo Burtosky. Bob was a member of Local No. 66 Operating Engineers for more than 40 years. He was a member of Ligonier Lodge No. 331 Free and Accepted Masons. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Wanda Levadnuk Burtosky; four children, Lizabeth A. Burtosky, of Greensburg, Bryce A. Burtosky, of Pittsburgh, Randy A. (Cindy) Burtosky, of Kalispell, Mont., and Justin R. (Mika) Burtosky, of Okinawa, Japan; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol A. Lucidi and Anita Burtosky, both of West Chester, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, with a prayer service to follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will be in Snowball Cemetery. Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F&AM will hold services in the funeral chapel at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

