Robert A. Findley, 85, of Latrobe, formerly of New Stanton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was born July 13, 1935, in Greensburg, the son of the late Robert and Anne (Culbertson) Findley. Robert was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Youngwood, where he was a Sunday school teacher, was in the choir, and was in the United Methodist Men's Group. He was a member and past president of the Mt. Pleasant Dart Ball League. He was a Mason in the Scottdale Lodge #562 and he enjoyed being Santa, with his wife being Mrs. Claus. He enjoyed attending the East Huntington High School Alumni breakfasts. Robert also retired from Power X and worked as a security guard for Supervalu. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy (Summy) Findley; his children, Delsina Taylor, of Latrobe, Bonita Bower (Ronald), of Pleasant Unity, and Amy Sassos (Nicholas), of Latrobe; his grandchildren, Bryan Taylor (Tracy), Jason Taylor, Ashley Bruce (Josh), Natalie Toman (Alex), Megan Toman (Bradley), and Mallori Culler (Timothy); his great-grandchildren, Owen, Gabriel, Regan, Lincoln, Monroe, Emma, Jacob, Brody and Brynlee. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters, Jacqlyn Smith and Barbara Kauffman. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Anyone wishing to join the procession to the cemetery, please be at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. The family extends their deep appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and physical therapists who are working in the medical facilities through this time of covid-19. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
